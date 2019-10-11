This heartwarming gesture from Chris Evans to an ‘unsung hero’ will help so many people in Leeds
Radio presenter Chris Evans has thrown his support behind a Leeds ‘unsung hero’ and his charity, by donating £25,000 live on air.
He made the donation to Ben Slack’s ‘Swan Song Project’ on his Virgin Radio show, after meeting Ben the previous evening at The Sun Who Cares Wins awards.
These awards, hosted by Lorraine Kelly this year, pay tribute to the UK’s health heroes; doctors, nurses, charities and volunteers who save lives and make a difference.
Ben, 29, founded The Swan Song Project at a Marie Curie hospice two years ago, to give terminally-ill people and their loved ones the chance to write and record their own song as a tribute to a special person.
Student Rebecca Scott-Davis, 18, nominated Ben for the Unsung Hero Award after her own grandmother, Oma, died from breast cancer in February.
Rebecca wrote a song called ‘How Can We Forget’ with Ben, and credits him to helping her process the death of her grandmother.
Rebecca said: “It helped massively with the grief process. Oma loved music and before she passed away she asked me, ‘You won’t forget me, will you?’ The song was raw to work on but I’m so proud of how it ended up and that is thanks to Ben.
“He didn’t dictate anything, he just helped me figure it out. My mum cried when she heard it.”
Ben said “I was so surprised when Chris announced live on air that he was going to be donating £25k to The Swan Song Project.
“The donation means that I will be able to help more patients and their loved ones at the hospice and in the local community to create special memories.
“Music can be so powerful, so healing – the process of creating something which will live on after someone dies is a privilege to be part of.
“Thanks to Chris, the project can continue to grow and I can help more families across Yorkshire.”
Ben set up the project following the death of his grandmother, who loved music.
He wanted to make it possible for people to leave a legacy through music. So far, the initiative has helped to create more than 50 original songs with local families and their friends.