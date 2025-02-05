New wellness hub offering vital mental health support for young people and their families in Leeds
The hub, established by children's charity The Children's Society as part of its "Time for Young People" initiative, offers immediate access to resources and practical help, effectively cutting through red tape and avoiding lengthy delays to support.
Located on Wharf Street, the hub provides a welcoming and safe space for young people, featuring one-on-one sessions with experienced practitioners, group activities, and a “calming area to relax”.
Parents and carers are also welcome to receive guidance on how to best support young people in need, ensuring that families feel equipped to manage challenges together.
Mark Russell, CEO of The Children's Society, said: “Our mental health system is failing too many children. Long waits and overstretched services mean young people are being left to struggle on their own, often until it's too late.
"This new hub is a game-changer, a place where they can access immediate help in a way that works for them. Every child deserves to feel seen, heard and supported, and we're committed to making sure no one falls through the cracks.”
Along with the city centre hub, it also operates from other community venues, making it easier for families to access help close to home.
The new service will be part of a wider support network across Leeds, working alongside other organisations to help young people and their families get the right help when they need it.
NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, Director of Pathway and System Integration, Helen Lewis, said: "We are delighted that Leeds has a new free service supporting its children and young people in their mental and emotional health needs.
"Growing up can present countless difficulties, and it is critical that support can be accessed immediately when it is needed.
"Time for young people means that children, young people and parents or carers in Leeds have easy access to early intervention services, providing young people with the skills they need to help them, all in a welcoming and judgement-free space where they can feel at home."
Sylvia Shatwell, Time for young people Leeds Service Manager, added: “We are thrilled to launch this service to help young people in Leeds with their emotional needs. Whether it’s managing anxiety, coping with difficult life situations, or simply needing someone to talk to, we’re here to help.
“Young people don’t need an appointment – they can simply drop in and talk to our team. Our practitioners are ready to listen.
"We know that early help makes a huge difference and can often prevent issues from getting more serious or reaching crisis point and that’s what this hub is all about.”
The hub is located on 21 Wharf Street and is open six days a week, Monday to Saturday.