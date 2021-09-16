The best doctors surgeries in Leeds according to patients in the the GP Patient Survey

The best GP surgeries in Leeds have been revealed after a survey of patients in the city.

By Abi Whistance
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 11:45 am
Updated Thursday, 16th September 2021, 3:12 pm

The GP Patient Survey is commissioned by the NHS and determines which doctors' surgeries in Leeds have the best rating according to its patients.

Read More

Read More
Leeds GP clinic rankings: The 10 best doctor's surgeries in Leeds as voted by pa...

The survey is conducted by polling company Ipsos Mori, and rates the various factors of each surgery including how easy it is to get an appointment and how polite the staff are.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

These are the best GP surgeries in Leeds.

Below are the results of the 2021 GP Patient Survey.

Find your surgery's results on the GP Patient Survey website.

Craven Road Medical Practice

99% of 156 patients rated the surgery as very good or good.

90% said it was easy to contact them over the phone.

85% said they were satisfied with the appointments on offer at the practice.

Fieldhead Surgery

96% of 79 patients rated the surgery as very good or good.

95% said it was easy to contact them over the phone.

82% said they were satisfied with the appointments on offer at the practice.

Oakley Medical Practice

97% of 73 patients rated the surgery as very good or good.

86% said it was easy to contact them over the phone.

86% said they were satisfied with the appointments on offer at the practice.

Dr F Gupta's Practice

99% of 40 patients rated the surgery as very good or good.

87% said it was easy to contact them over the phone.

87% said they were satisfied with the appointments on offer at the practice.

Oakwood Surgery

95% of 66 patients rated the surgery as very good or good.

92% said it was easy to contact them over the phone.

84% said they were satisfied with the appointments on offer at the practice.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

LeedsNHS