The best doctors surgeries in Leeds according to patients in the the GP Patient Survey
The best GP surgeries in Leeds have been revealed after a survey of patients in the city.
The GP Patient Survey is commissioned by the NHS and determines which doctors' surgeries in Leeds have the best rating according to its patients.
The survey is conducted by polling company Ipsos Mori, and rates the various factors of each surgery including how easy it is to get an appointment and how polite the staff are.
Below are the results of the 2021 GP Patient Survey.
Find your surgery's results on the GP Patient Survey website.
Craven Road Medical Practice
99% of 156 patients rated the surgery as very good or good.
90% said it was easy to contact them over the phone.
85% said they were satisfied with the appointments on offer at the practice.
Fieldhead Surgery
96% of 79 patients rated the surgery as very good or good.
95% said it was easy to contact them over the phone.
82% said they were satisfied with the appointments on offer at the practice.
Oakley Medical Practice
97% of 73 patients rated the surgery as very good or good.
86% said it was easy to contact them over the phone.
86% said they were satisfied with the appointments on offer at the practice.
Dr F Gupta's Practice
99% of 40 patients rated the surgery as very good or good.
87% said it was easy to contact them over the phone.
87% said they were satisfied with the appointments on offer at the practice.
Oakwood Surgery
95% of 66 patients rated the surgery as very good or good.
92% said it was easy to contact them over the phone.
84% said they were satisfied with the appointments on offer at the practice.
