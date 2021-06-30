But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Leeds and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44 per cent) or ‘fairly good’ (38 per cent).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — five per cent said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and two per cent described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in the NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were very good.

1. Dr F Gupta's Practice, Drighlington There were 267 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr F Gupta's Practice. The response rate was 38%, with 34 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 77% said it was very good and 17% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Gildersome Health Centre There were 274 survey forms sent out to patients at Gildersome Health Centre. The response rate was 36%, with 40 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 74% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Laurel Bank Surgery, Headingley There were 480 survey forms sent out to patients at Laurel Bank Surgery. The response rate was 22%, with 105 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 69% said it was very good and 25% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Dr A Khan & K Muneer, Hunslet There were 383 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr A Khan & K Muneer at Hunslet Health Centre. The response rate was 25%, with 29 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 69% said it was very good and 28% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Buy photo