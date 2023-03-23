News you can trust since 1890
The 20 best rated Yorkshire care homes according to residents and their families - including Dyneley House in Leeds

Two care homes in Leeds have been recognised as being among the top-rated homes in Yorkshrie and the Humber.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

The top rated homes have been recognised by carehomes.co.uk and the list has been based on reviews from service users and their family and friends. The awards are based on a home’s review score as of February 28.

Below are all the care homes that make up the top 20 in the Yorkshire and the Humber region. There is no ranking within the top 20 and the care homes listed below are in alphabetical order.

Location: Grove Road, Ilkley, LS29 9QE

1. Abbeydale

Location: Grove Road, Ilkley, LS29 9QE Photo: Google Street View

Location: Primrose Hill, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, HD4 6AP

2. Aden View Care Home

Location: Primrose Hill, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, HD4 6AP Photo: Google Street View

Location: Old Brumby, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, DN16 2DB

3. Balmoral House

Location: Old Brumby, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, DN16 2DB Photo: Google Street View

Location: Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 2TA

4. Craven Nursing Home

Location: Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 2TA Photo: Google Street View

