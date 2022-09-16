A report, published by the CQC said inspectors found safety breaches at Morley Manor Residential Home, such as fire doors being propped open, staff without the required training and some residents not bathing or showering regularly.

The home’s newly-appointed manager told the YEP that new methods and procedures were being put in place to ensure residents were safe and well looked-after.

The report, which gave the home an “Inadequate” rating was published this month following inspections in July and August this year.

Morley Manor Residential Home, Morley has been told to improve by the CQC. (Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Inspectors said they found “fire doors propped open with a chair”, and equipment needed to open emergency exits not in place.

The report added care plans for residents were often not in place or lacked detail, as well as examples of incidents not being investigated.

There were also concerns around the hiring of those working at the home, with the report adding: “Recruitment of staff was not always completed safely. Some staff had started working before relevant references from previous employment in social care being sought or evidence of DBS checks completed.

"On our second visit to the home, we found progress was being made in this area and the provider had developed a staff file audit to prevent the issue occurring again.”

The report later stated: "During this inspection, we found examples of unnecessary restrictions on people's movement."

However, it made clear that the manager took immediate action when unnecessary restrictions on movement was brought up.

It added staff had not always received appropriate training.

People were also not offered or provided with regular baths and showers, with needs met using other approaches such as strip washes, but there was “no indication this was people's choice”.

It also quoted a relative who claimed to have seen their relative in “the same clothes for five or six days”.

Inspectors added: “During our visits, we did not observe people's dignity and hygiene not being maintained.“

The report concluded: “There were widespread and significant shortfalls in service leadership. Leaders and the culture they created did not assure the delivery of high-quality care.”

Despite this, the report has numerous examples of family members of residents praising the home the the care given to their loved ones.

One said: "Yes, [person] is safe" and "Got a lovely alarm mat on the floor, we have got complete peace of mind, [person] is safe and being cared for."

Another stated: “The staff were so proactive towards my relative, phoned me, phoned emergency services and stayed with them, they were exemplary.”

Morley Manor manager Chloe Lindsay told the YEP: “As a new registered manager, I am enforcing new ways and strategies to improve care and ways of working in this service.

"Morley Manor has faced many difficulties throughout the pandemic, however, staff have been amazing throughout this very unpredictable time and made many sacrifices for this care home.

"We have faced many barriers, due to continuous changes in the guidance.