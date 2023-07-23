The 11 worst doctors GP practices in Leeds with longest waiting times ranked

Patients across Leeds are having mixed experiences when attempting to book appointments with their local GP.

A new NHS public satisfaction survey has found that the process of booking a GP appointment in England has hit a new low with more than a quarter of people rating their experience of booking an appointment as poor, the highest proportion in six years.

The latest annual GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, surveyed 760,000 people between January and April 2023. It asked what they thought about their local GP surgery, including their experiences of booking an appointment.

Patients were able to say whether their practice was ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ or ‘very poor’ or ‘fairly poor’. For the purpose of this analysis the ‘good’ and ‘fairly good’ responses have been combined, as have the ‘very poor’ and ‘fairly poor’ responses. So with that in mind here are the 11 best rated GP practices with the shortest waiting times in Leeds...

11 worst rated GPs Patients were able to say whether their practice was 'very good' or 'fairly good' or 'very poor' or 'fairly poor'.

Ashfield Medical Centre At Ashfield Medical Centre in Cross Gates, 20% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

The Light Surgery At the Light Surgery on The Headrow, 26% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

Windmill Health Centre At Windmill Health Centre in Seacroft, 29% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.