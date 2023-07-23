Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 11 worst doctors GP practices in Leeds with longest waiting times ranked

Patients across Leeds are having mixed experiences when attempting to book appointments with their local GP.
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

A new NHS public satisfaction survey has found that the process of booking a GP appointment in England has hit a new low with more than a quarter of people rating their experience of booking an appointment as poor, the highest proportion in six years.

The latest annual GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, surveyed 760,000 people between January and April 2023. It asked what they thought about their local GP surgery, including their experiences of booking an appointment.

Patients were able to say whether their practice was ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ or ‘very poor’ or ‘fairly poor’. For the purpose of this analysis the ‘good’ and ‘fairly good’ responses have been combined, as have the ‘very poor’ and ‘fairly poor’ responses. So with that in mind here are the 11 best rated GP practices with the shortest waiting times in Leeds...

Patients were able to say whether their practice was ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ or ‘very poor’ or ‘fairly poor’. Photo: Adobe Stock

1. 11 worst rated GPs

Patients were able to say whether their practice was ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ or ‘very poor’ or ‘fairly poor’. Photo: Adobe Stock Photo: Adobe Stock

At Ashfield Medical Centre in Cross Gates, 20% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

2. Ashfield Medical Centre

At Ashfield Medical Centre in Cross Gates, 20% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good. Photo: Google

At the Light Surgery on The Headrow, 26% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

3. The Light Surgery

At the Light Surgery on The Headrow, 26% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good. Photo: Tony Johnson

At Windmill Health Centre in Seacroft, 29% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

4. Windmill Health Centre

At Windmill Health Centre in Seacroft, 29% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good. Photo: Google

