The 11 best doctors GP practices in Leeds with shortest waiting times ranked

Patients across Leeds are having mixed experiences when booking appointments with their local GP.

According to a new NHS survey, public satisfaction with the process of booking a GP appointment in England has hit a new low with more than a quarter of people rating their experience of booking an appointment as poor, the highest proportion in six years.

The latest annual GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, surveyed 760,000 people between January and April 2023. It asked what they thought about their local GP surgery, including their experiences of booking an appointment.

Patients were able to say whether their practice was ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ or ‘very poor’ or ‘fairly poor’. For the purpose of this analysis the ‘good’ and ‘fairly good’ responses have been combined, as have the ‘very poor’ and ‘fairly poor’ responses. So with that in mind here are the 11 best rated GP practices with the shortest waiting times in Leeds...

1 . 11 best rated GPs Patients were able to say whether their practice was ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ or ‘very poor’ or ‘fairly poor’. Photo: Adobe Stock Photo Sales

2 . York Street Health At York Street Health, 88% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Kirkstall Lane Medical Centre At Kirkstall Lane Medical Centre, 83% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . South Bank Surgery At South Bank Surgery in Hunslet, 82% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good. Photo: Google Photo Sales