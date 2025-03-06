A terminally ill man underwent eight complex operations and two gruelling courses of immunotherapy - but is determined to take on a challenging hike from Leeds to Bingley.

Johnny Ratcliffe, from Menston, has been battling a rare form of cancer for the last two years. Tragically, there is not yet a cause for anorectal mucosal melanoma.

Terminally ill dad Johnny Ratcliffe, from Menston, will take on a challenging charity walk in the hope a cure will be found for a rare form of cancer. | Submitted

However, the 45-year-old said he felt compelled to complete one last challenge to support his family whilst he still can. He hopes to raise £20,000 to be divided between charities Melanoma Focus and Down Syndrome Training & Support.

Johnny will be joined by his wife Melissa, 43, on the lengthy 15-mile walk from St James’ Hospital to the Down Syndrome Support Service headquarters in Bingley on March 21.

It will be physically and mentally exhausting challenge for Johnny, and it is likely he will need to be pushed in a specially adapted wheelchair for parts due to a recent decline in health. But he said he is determined to walk as much of the distance as he can manage on the day.

“I’ve been battling this incurable cancer for two years now, and I’ve tried everything, but sadly there isn’t a cure for mucosal melanoma,” said Johnny. “It’s important that even if there isn’t a treatment for me, there will be one for future generations - Melanoma Focus is campaigning for just that.”

Johnny, a local business owner who attended Ilkley Grammar, is acutely aware of the difficulties his wife will face bringing up three young children, including their youngest son Leo who has Down’s Syndrome. He hopes the funds he raises will mean the local charity will be able to continue the vital support they currently provide to his family.

The couple aim to set off from St James’ Hospital, where Johnny has undergone treatment for his cancer, at 9.30am on World Down Syndrome Day, with the aim of arriving in Bingley later in the day.

His JustGiving page is live now and accepting donations.

The Down Syndrome Training and Support Service Ltd offers support and a wide range of training for all parents and professionals working and caring for children with Down’s syndrome.

It currently supports more than 420 families and 200 organisations across health, education and social care.

Melanoma Focus is a national charity dedicated to providing help and support to patients and professionals as well as raising awareness of melanoma, which is the fifth most common cancer in the UK.