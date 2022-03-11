Leeds team of weight-shedding footballers surprised as Dean Saunders turns up to coach them

Saunders, who has been filming with Leeds MANvFAT for a new television programme entitled Dean Saunders’ SOS Soccer, attended training sessions with the team before accompanying them to a first match against Doncaster MANvFAT, which they lost 5-2 and again at a second match this weekend against the team at Harrogate MANvFAT.

The coach of the Leeds team, Jack Pitfield, said there was an "initial shock" when Dean Saunders turned up as the team "hadn't been given any warning".

However, he said once "the shock subsided", the team were "really excited" to be coached by Saunders.

"It’s not often you get the chance to be coached by someone who has been there and done it to the extent that Dean Saunders has", Jack said.

"He couldn’t have been more encouraging, he even bought all the lads a drink in the pub after the first session.”

MANvFAT football clubs are specifically aimed at overweight and obese men with a BMI of higher than 27.5.

MAN v FAT, an FA-affiliated scheme, currently has more than 7,500 players taking part in over 150 clubs across the UK.

The programme was created by Andrew Shanahan.

Fed-up with traditional weight loss classes primarily aimed at women, Andrew decided to develop a programme that combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

The total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at almost 400,000 pounds.

Before matches, players are weighed, which is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost.

Weight loss and match scores then contribute to teams’ league positions within a club.

Players receive additional support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

Players can join up at www.manvfat.com/football and they can get more information by calling 0345 163 1042 or emailing [email protected]