Sue Ryder Wheatfields Headingley: Patients moved from Leeds hospice after 'unforeseen staff shortages'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sue Ryder Wheatfields, on Grove Road, provides specialist palliative care to people living with life-limiting conditions.
The charity confirmed that there were already plans to close the inpatient unit in Headingley at the end of the month for repairs - but that the closure came sooner than expected because of staffing issues.
It meant that eight patients who were on the unit either had to be transported home or moved to nearby hospices.
The unit will not reopen for another four weeks, it is expected, while repairs to the roof are carried out.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the charity said: “Sue Ryder Wheatfields inpatient unit was temporarily closed on Friday 17th August due to unforeseen staff shortages.
“In accordance to their preferences and individual needs, the eight patients who were on the unit at the time were either transported home with a Hospice at Home support plan in place or moved to partner hospices nearby.”
The statement added: “Wheatfields inpatient unit had already planned to temporarily close at the end of August for essential roof repairs and room refurbishments, therefore it will now remained closed until the works are complete.
“The repairs are estimated to take four weeks and we are looking forward to re-opening the doors of our improved inpatient unit at the earliest opportunity.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.