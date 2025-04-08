Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Specialist care staff will help people live independently in their homes from a new headquarters after a £4m building contract was awarded.

Work is expected to start next month on the council’s Assisted Living Leeds (ALL) centre in Stourton.

Round-the-clock telecare services for people leaving hospital will be operated from the site after staff are relocated as part of the scheme, worth £9m in total.

Waterside Road, Stourton. | Google

A Leeds City Council report said refurbishment works on the new base on Waterside Road would be carried out by William Birch and Sons.

The company was expected to be on site from May this year.

The report said: “ALL is a complex 24-7 service that plays a vital role in supporting discharge from hospital and enabling adults and children to live independently in their own homes.”

The Stourton site will provide a round-the-clock base for telecare staff staff, and be used to issue monitoring equipment for people leaving hospital.

The report said: “The service also provides a return and re-use service, which allows used equipment to be returned, decontaminated and re-issued, where appropriate.”

In February the council’s executive board agreed a £3.4m spend on the project to bring the total budget to £9m.

The ALL service is currently based at Clarence Road in Hunslet, in a 1960s-built site with rising maintenance costs, the report said.

The Waterside Road site, a former warehouse, was bought by the council for £5..6m following a search for new locations.

Other council staff, including the city’s Flood Risk Management (FRM) Team are set to share the new offices.

The new centre is expected to be up and running in January 2026.