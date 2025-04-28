St John Ambulance explains how you can stay safe in hot weather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Knowing how to spot the symptoms and treat common heat-related conditions such as heat exhaustion, sunburn and dehydration can prevent hospital visits and ultimately save lives

Heat exhaustion

Long periods in the sun can take its toll after a while and can lead to heat exhaustion, which is caused by a loss of salt and water from the body, usually through excessive sweating. It develops slowly and usually happens to people who aren’t used to hot, humid weather. If you’re at a festival and it’s very hot, it’s easy to suffer from heat exhaustion.

These are typical symptoms:

Headache. Dizziness and confusion. Loss of appetite and feeling sick. Sweating with pale clammy skin. Cramps in the arms, legs and stomach. Fast, weakening pulse and breathing.

Treating heat exhaustion:

Help them to lie down in a cool place and raise their legs. Give them lots of water to drink or isotonic sports drinks. Check their breathing, pulse and responsiveness. Suggest they get medical advice. Call 999/112 if you are concerned.

Sunburn

It’s important to avoid too much exposure to the sun by covering up with clothing, staying in the shade and applying high factor sunscreen. Most sunburn is mild, but in severe cases the skin can become damaged, turn lobster red and blister. They may also develop heat exhaustion.

Symptoms of sunburn include:

Reddened skin. Pain in the area of the burn. There may be blistering.

Treating sunburn:

Cover the skin with light clothing and move them out of the sun. Give them cold water to sip. Cool the skin with cool water for 10 minutes. Apply calamine lotion to soothe mild sunburn. If there are blisters, advise that they see a healthcare professional. Treat any symptoms of heat exhaustion or heatstroke and get medical help.

Dehydration

Dehydration happens when someone loses more fluid than they take in, especially if it’s really hot outside, so make sure you’re sipping lots of water at regular intervals.

There are four key things to look for:

Headaches and light-headedness. Dry mouth, eyes and lips. Passing only small amounts of dark urine. Muscle cramps.

Treating dehydration:

Help them to sit down and give them plenty of water to drink. Giving them an oral rehydration solution to drink will help replace salt and other minerals which they’ve lost – you can buy this in sachets from any pharmacy. If they have any painful cramps, encourage them to rest, help them stretch and massage their muscles that hurt. Keep checking how they’re feeling – if they still feel unwell once they’re rehydrated then encourage them to see a healthcare professional straight away.

If left untreated, someone with dehydration can develop heat exhaustion, which is more serious, so it’s important to make sure they rehydrate themselves as soon as possible.

St John Ambulance’s Head of Clinical Strategy and Policy, Lydia Scroggs, says: "We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather but it’s important to be aware of the dangers.

“Some really simple ways to avoid the adverse effects of the sun include staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water - little and often is preferable - staying out of the sun at peak times, and by wearing sunscreen with a minimum broad-spectrum SPF 30.

"Young children and the elderly are most at risk in warm weather so check in with them, ensuring they have plenty of ways to keep cool and well hydrated; any increase in body temperature can be dangerous.

“Wearing a hat or sitting in the shade to avoid direct sun exposure is a great way to protect yourself against the elements.”

For much more information about heat-related conditions please visit https://www.sja.org.uk/get-advice/