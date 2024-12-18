St James’ Hospital Leeds: Plans for new community garden to help patients and staff suffering from ‘burnout’
Garden specialist Adam Frost has been working on the project for St James’s University Hospital.
The new garden will be created as part of a well-being project launched by the NHS and Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).
Leeds Teaching Hospitals has submitted a full planning application to the council.
A design report said the new garden would help ease stress among NHS workers.
It said: “Increasing demands strain healthcare workers, with two in five reporting work-related stress.
“Burnout hampers workforce retention, limiting efforts to boost NHS activity and address the care backlog.”
The RHS was brought in to created gardens at hospitals in England after staff faced stressful conditions during the Covid pandemic.
If planning consent is granted, the St James’s garden would be located in the northern part of the grounds, near the existing trust headquarters building.
A lawn, trees and seating are planned as part of an upgrade of the site, already used as a retreat by staff and patients.
The design report said: “Gardening is associated with reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety, a stronger sense of community and even feelings of joy and higher life satisfaction.
“Being immersed in a garden is one evidence-based way to engage people in restorative well-being.”
