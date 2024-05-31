Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hospital in Leeds is set to spend £200,000 on a new garden for patients.

The project, at Chapel Allerton Hospital, has been funded by a grant awarded to Leeds Hospitals Charity.

It will transform an old courtyard with new facilities for ‘horticultural therapy’, so that patients can reconnect with nature.

The new garden will be built in an old courtyard at Chapel Allerton Hospital. Photo: Tracy Foster.

The money has come from the Greener Communities Fund, a partnership between environmental charity Hubbub and NHS Charities Together, which is funded by the Starbucks 5p cup charge.

Becky Baldaro-Booth, Head of Grants at Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Greener Communities Fund for this grant which will enable us to transform a green space for patients undergoing rehabilitation treatment at Chapel Allerton Hospital.

“Many of these patients will spend many weeks or months in hospital, so having a dedicated space outside clinical areas where they can enjoy nature is hugely important for both their physical and mental wellbeing.

“Here, patients will be able to take part in therapy sessions with staff, have a quiet space to reflect away from the ward, or somewhere to sit outside with their friends and families when they visit.”