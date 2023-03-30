An inspection was carried out in June 2021 and searches of clinical records showed patients who had possible missed diagnoses. The CQC also said there were no clear systems in place to manage patients with urgent needs.

In 2021, the CQC’s head of inspection for primary medical services Beverley Cole said: "When we inspected Shadwell Medical Centre, it was very concerning that our searches of clinical records showed patients who had possible missed diagnoses, these included diabetes and chronic kidney disease. This is unacceptable and puts people at real risk of coming to harm if they do not receive appropriate treatment.

“Inspectors also saw no clear systems in place to manage patients with urgent needs. Some days there was no doctor on site which is unacceptable as a patient could need a face-to-face appointment. We also found evidence that this led to delayed access to patient care and treatment."

After an inspection on January 9 this year, the practice was rated ‘good’ in all areas. Image: James Hardisty

However, after an inspection on January 9 this year, the practice was rated ‘good’ in all areas. The report said the provider had made “significant improvements to the service since taking over responsibility of the contract” and that the practice “provided care in a way that kept patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm”.

Dr Richard Vautrey, clinical director of Central North Leeds Primary Care Network, said: “We are really pleased that all the hard work done by the Shadwell Medical Practice staff over the last year to improve the practice has been now recognised by the CQC. The practice is now delivering good quality care to local patients and this is being reflected in the increasingly positive comments received by patients.

"The practice team can be rightly proud of this achievement and I know they will continue to work hard to do all they can to continue to improve further.”

Dr Mo Ahmed, senior GP at Shadwell Medical Centre, said: “The practice team are delighted that the improvements we have made to the services we provide to our patients has now been recognised by the CQC. Their report demonstrates that the important changes we have made are making a real difference.”