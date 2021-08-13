The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it had issued its lowest possible overall rating to Shadwell Medical Centre and suspended the provider’s registration.

At the last rated inspection, the practice in Shadwell Lane had been rated as good.

Shadwell Medical Centre was rated inadequate overall in its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google

The CQC said it carried out an announced, focused inspection in June after receiving concerns. However, during the inspection, further issues were found regarding staffing levels and an unannounced visit took place later the same month.

Following this inspection, Shadwell Medical Centre was rated inadequate overall and in relation to whether it was safe, effective, responsive and well-led. Caring was not reviewed at this inspection, and so the rating of good has been carried forward from the previous rated inspection.

Beverley Cole, the CQC’s head of inspection for primary medical services, said: "When we inspected Shadwell Medical Centre, it was very concerning that our searches of clinical records showed patients who had possible missed diagnoses, these included diabetes and chronic kidney disease. This is unacceptable and puts people at real risk of coming to harm if they do not receive appropriate treatment.

“Inspectors also saw no clear systems in place to manage patients with urgent needs. Some days there was no doctor on site which is unacceptable as a patient could need a face-to-face appointment. We also found evidence that this led to delayed access to patient care and treatment."

A statement on the medical centre's website said: "Following a recent CQC visit, the service at Shadwell Medical Centre will be provided by Street Lane Practice for an interim period."

It said its registered manager, Dr Ian Bargh, will not be available as a result, adding: "All other services remain open at Shadwell Medical Centre and patients should contact the practice in the usual way."

Ms Cole said the inspection had revealed a "lack of leadership in the practice leading to a risk of patient harm and staff told us that the lead GP was rarely visible in the practice".

She said: "We also found that not all staff had the skills, knowledge and experience to carry out their roles and some staff were asked to carry out duties they weren’t qualified for. The provider also failed to ensure all staff were up to date with the mandatory training required to keep people safe."

She said the "significant safety concerns and the potential risk of harm to patients" meant the provider’s registration was suspended until September 22 and the local Clinical Commissioning Group had arranged for another provider to take over the running of the practice.

Ms Cole added: "We will work with the provider and other stakeholders to ensure people receive the high-quality care and treatment they deserve."

Inspectors also found that there was limited monitoring of the outcomes of pathology results as well as the care and treatment of people. There was a large number of outstanding tasks to be actioned, such as dealing with abnormal pathology results and arranging for a patient to be seen by a doctor to discuss these.

Following the inspection, the CQC told the provider that it must make the following improvements:

Ensure that care and treatment is provided in a safe way to patients.

Establish effective systems and processes to ensure good governance in accordance with the fundamental standards of care.

Ensure there are enough suitably qualified, competent, skilled and experienced staff to meet the fundamental standards of care.

Ensure that staff receive the appropriate support, training, professional development, supervision and appraisals necessary to enable them to carry out their duties.