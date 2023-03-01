38-year-old Jamie featured in the first episode of Saving Lives in Leeds, a new BBC Two documentary following NHS surgeons as they navigate tough decisions and post-pandemic backlogs. The episode followed leading neurosurgery, plastic surgery and children’s orthopaedic surgery consultants as they performed life-changing operations at LGI.

Viewers were introduced to Jamie, who lost both his hands and forearms after near-fatal work accident in 2016, where he was electrocuted by power lines while building a scaffold. Jamie said: “It felt like it liquified my insides at the time - I’m surprised it didn’t kill me, but here I am.”

A single father to two daughters, who were just five months old at the time of the accident, Jamie had been waiting two years and five months for the pioneering surgery. Thanks to the generosity of a donor’s family, Professor Simon Kay, a world-leader in hand transplants, was able to carry out the surgery with his team – coordinating with a hospital more than two hours away from LGI, where the limbs of Jamie’s donor were being operated on.

The first episode of Saving Lives in Leeds aired on BBC Two on Wednesday night (Photo: Ryan Mcnamara)

After many hours of surgery – which Professor Kay said was “very rare and extremely high risk” – the transplant was successful. The documentary showed Professor Kay checking up on Jamie five days after the operation and removing his bandages to examine his new arms. Jamie said: “I feel blessed. I really do feel blessed and lucky to have them.”

And six weeks after having the operation, Jamie was able to go home to his family. Viewers have praised the skill of Professor Kay and the generosity of the donor’s family after watching the episode. Vicki W tweeted: “Saving Lives what an absolutely incredible operation to watch. What a gift to give.”

Kay Jay said: “Absolutely mind blowing, the complexity of such an operation, the unbelievable skill of the team and of course the faith and generosity of the donor and their family.” While Jim Moran added: “This double hand transplant from Prof Kay on #SavingLives at the LGI. Unbelievable.”

The show also followed neurosurgeon Kenan Deniz as he operated on 49-year-old Karen to remove a brain tumour, and 72-year-old Jean to remove an aneurysm. Meanwhile Adelle Fishlock, a children’s orthopaedic surgeon at Leeds Children’s Hospital, had to choose between operating on two young patients with cerebral palsy – 13-year-old Declan and six-year-old Hamza.

Viewers have praised the tireless work of NHS staff after watching the show. Vicki W said: “Blown away by #SavingLives in Leeds! The compassion & skill of #NHS people and courage of all patients & families.”

Claire Chapman said: “Listening to a surgeon explain how it feels to have to disappoint a patient on tonight's #SavingLives was simply heartbreaking. They're human and they feel it. We shouldn't ever loose sight of that.”

