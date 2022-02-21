Registration for the Leeds British Transplant Games 2022 is now open

Organisers have announced that the flagship event of Transplant Sport has now officially opened for registrations.

Transplant recipients, supporters, live donors and donor families are all being encourage to register now to be involved in the highly-anticipated 2022 Games.

The event is set to take place in venues across Leeds from July 28 to 31 thanks to support from Westfield Health and Kidney Care UK as well as Leeds City Council, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Visit Leeds and the University of Leeds.

Launch of Westfield Health British Transplant Games - organisers, partners and transplant recipients gather to officially start the countdown to the British Transplant Games 2022 at Leeds Civic Hall. Picture: James Hardisty

The British Transplant Games (BTG) are an inclusive event encouraging transplant recipients of all ability levels to participate.

This year’s Games will see 24 sporting events take place across four days.

Thousands of athletes and their families and friends are expected to travel to Leeds from across the UK, ready to finally celebrate the gift of life in-person again, with the rest of the transplant community.

Speaking at the Games’ launch in November, James Lewis, the Leader of Leeds Council, said: “We’re so excited to finally be able to welcome the transplant community to Leeds for the Westfield Health British Transplant Games.

“It’s been a long time coming, we’re ready and raring to go and are so proud to be doing our bit to raise awareness of organ donation and encourage the people of Leeds and the rest of Yorkshire to have that crucial conversation about their wishes with loved ones.”