Registered Leeds nurses offered massive £5k welcome bonus to join local Whinmoor care home

Exemplar Health Care, a national care operator, is offering the bonus for nursing roles at its Ravensdale care home in Whinmoor.

Ravensdale supports adults living with complex mental health needs, dementia, neuro-disabilities and physical disabilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ravensdale supports adults living with complex mental health needs, dementia, neuro-disabilities and physical disabilities. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

There are a range of roles available including registered nurses (RMN, RGN and RNLD) and senior nurses (unit managers).

Sarah Ibrahim, Home Manager at Ravensdale care home, shares: “We already have a fantastic, close-knit team and we are looking to bring people on board who share the same values and commitment to provide the very best care for our residents.

“On average, each ten-bed unit in the home has six Health Care Assistants to every nurse. This gives nurses the time to really make a difference and get to know the people in their care. Key duties will include; assessing people’s care needs, delivering person-centred nursing care for people living with complex needs, and leading a small care team.

“Upon joining our team, you will receive full training as part of your induction and will be supported by a buddy during your first few weeks. There are plenty of opportunities to build your career and progress in the company if you wish. Please get in touch if you have any questions.”

As well as the impressive welcome bonus, successful applicants get access to a range of rewards and benefits including retail and lifestyle discounts, an Employee Assistance Programme, car salary sacrifice scheme and access to wages before payday through fastPAYE.