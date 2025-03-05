A new branch of the UK’s largest gym operator has opened in Leeds.

PureGym has opened a new 10,500 sq ft site at the Westside Shopping Park in Guiseley that offers hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment.

The gym also features a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment and a fitness studio, as well as a large range of classes included within the membership price.

There will also be personal trainers available to support clients and a free initial exercise induction.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “Following sustained demand for PureGym’s affordable, flexible fitness offering in West Yorkshire, we are excited to be opening a brand-new gym in Guiseley.

“Our newest club will provide members with access to low-cost, high-quality fitness facilities to help them smash their workouts and leave feeling their best. We can’t wait to welcome members through the doors of PureGym Guiseley – sign up to our opening offer now!”

They added: “The brand-new gym will be a brilliant addition to the local community, offering a top-quality workout space to support their mental and physical health and creating nine new jobs in the thriving health and fitness sector.”

The company added that, in line with its TrainSafe commitment, they have installed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at the site.

For more information on PureGym Guiseley, visit the website.