Private Leeds cosmetic clinic rated 'inadequate' as inspectors raise safety concerns

The Private Clinic Limited located on Park Square North in Leeds provides a range of “minimally-invasive, surgical, medical-cosmetic and aesthetic treatments”.

But a report published by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it had identified "concerns which put people who use the services at risk of harm”.

It led to the care provider being rated “inadequate” in a report published this month, with CQC chiefs considering the implementation of urgent enforcement powers.

The report stated: “The service did not provide consistently safe care. Staff did not consistently assess the risks to patients and act upon risk assessments. Staff did not follow all procedures to control and manage the risk of infection or to record consent appropriately.

"Staff did not keep consistently good care records or use effective systems to manage medicines appropriately. The service did not learn lessons from incidents.”

The report added that inspectors felt the clinic "was not consistently well-led” and the service failed to take into account the individual needs of patients.

Despite concerns inspectors praised the clinic’s handling of patient medication. Picture: Steve Riding

Despite these concerns, inspectors praised the clinic’s handling of patient medication, the advice it gave on leading a healthier lifestyle and the way it engaged with patients.

The clinic was rated on its safety, effectiveness, care, response and leadership.

The report added: “CQC were considering using urgent enforcement powers because our inspection had identified concerns which put people who use services at the risk of harm.

“The provider was offered the opportunity to put forward documentary evidence to provide assurance that the risks identified had already been removed or were immediately being removed.

“The provider responded with assurance that some but not all of the concerns had been immediately addressed.”

In a statement, the Private Clinic said: “We do not agree with all of CQC’s findings and have submitted a challenge to the rating.