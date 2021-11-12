Leeds Rhinos reveal 2022 away strip: Here's a first look, plus details of replica kit prices and when and where to buy them
Leeds Rhinos have revealed a new-look away kit for the 2022 season.
The shirt is predominantly light silver, with ocean blue detailing.
Shorts are ocean blue and the kit is completed by silver and ocean blue socks.
Replica shirts will go on sale in Rhinos’ Merrion Centre store from 9am tomorrow (Saturday).
The full kit is also available to buy online from Elite Pro Sports, via www.eliteprosports.co.uk/shop/leeds-rhinos.
Fans ordering online will receive a free, limited edition Rob Burrow celebration tee-shirt, which normally sells at £29.99, whilst stocks last.
Adult shirts are sized S to 6XL with women’s shirts available in sizes eight-20, both priced £49.99.
Junior shirts are £39.99 in sizes age six to 14 and new toddler kits, age 0 to four, are priced at £39.99.
Replica shorts are available for adults in sizes S to 3XL priced £25.99 and juniors in sizes six to 14, at £22.99.
