The shirt is predominantly light silver, with ocean blue detailing.

Shorts are ocean blue and the kit is completed by silver and ocean blue socks.

Replica shirts will go on sale in Rhinos’ Merrion Centre store from 9am tomorrow (Saturday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kruise Leeming in Rhinos' new away shirt. Picture c/o Leeds Rhinos.

The full kit is also available to buy online from Elite Pro Sports, via www.eliteprosports.co.uk/shop/leeds-rhinos.

Fans ordering online will receive a free, limited edition Rob Burrow celebration tee-shirt, which normally sells at £29.99, whilst stocks last.

Adult shirts are sized S to 6XL with women’s shirts available in sizes eight-20, both priced £49.99.

Junior shirts are £39.99 in sizes age six to 14 and new toddler kits, age 0 to four, are priced at £39.99.

Zane Tetevano models Rhinos' 2022 away shirt. Picture c/o Leeds Rhinos.

Replica shorts are available for adults in sizes S to 3XL priced £25.99 and juniors in sizes six to 14, at £22.99.