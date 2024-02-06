Leeds business owner sponsors ‘sweet and charming’ Guide Dogs pup Ralph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The yellow Golden Retriever/Labrador cross replaces black Lab Selsey, which Ovenu franchisees first started sponsoring in 2021.

Although excelling in training, Selsey developed a slight weakness in one hip which meant she was unable to progress to become a working Guide Dog. Despite the setback, Dean continues to support the charity by sponsoring Ralph.

Now aged 10 months, Ralph is currently spending time with Puppy Raisers Toni and Adrian, two of the 16,000 volunteers that work with Guide Dogs. He will remain with them until he’s 12 to 14-months-old before being considered for full Guide Dog training, with the longer-term ambition of being assigned to a visually impaired person.

So far Ralph is settling in well and is described as “sweet and charming.” His latest report card says he is brilliant at boarding public transport and is confident in busy environments, while his food manners are ‘almost there.’

As well as working in the NHS, Dean spent 19 years as a stage technician in the theatre and with Opera North and Northern Ballet, plus a further three years working in TV props departments before realising his ambition to become his own boss.

He said: “Guide Dogs is a fantastic charity and I’m pleased to be able to give something back by supporting its life changing work. These dogs provide those with sight loss greater mobility, independence, social interaction - as well as companionship.

“It’s also a way of saying a huge thank you to my clients who, without their continued support, I wouldn’t be in a position to sponsor this adorable pup!”

