Patients at the three practices were told this week about plans for them to come together under the same contract, as feedback on the proposal is gathered.

The surgeries are: Oakwood Surgery, in Gledhow Rise, Roundhay; Shadwell Medical Centre, in Shadwell Lane, Shadwell; and Rutland Lodge Medical Centre, in Scott Hall Road, Chapel Allerton.

According to the letter, patients will still be able to see the same clinicians in the building they would normally attend and will have access to medication in the same way. But it was explained that merging would “make sure we can continue to provide high quality services”. It was also explained that the move would mean more choice for patients about where appointments take place, access to “a wider range of services” and an improved system for booking appointments.

Shadwell Medical Centre is one of three in Leeds set to merge under the same contract. Photo: James Hardisty.

The letter said: “As part of the proposal, we will create a new way for you to book appointments, using one telephone number for all practices, as well as several online booking platforms. You’ll still be able to book in-person and with the practice you want.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Rutland Lodge Medical Centre at the start of the year, which he praised for doing a “particularly good job” of treating people closer to their homes.

As well as a survey on the proposed merger, there will be three public meetings to gather views when practice managers will be on hand to answer questions. Once a decision is reached, patients will be notified.

A spokesperson for the NHS Integrated Care Board (ICB) in Leeds said: “The partners of Oakwood Surgery, Rutland Lodge Medical Practice and Shadwell Medical Centre are currently in discussions about merging the three practices to ensure services are sustainable in the future.

“If the merger is approved, patients would still be able to access their own GP practice in the same way but could also benefit from improved choice and access to services across the other practices too.