Rishi Sunak spoke to journalists at the Rutland Lodge Medical Practice on Scott Hall Road, Chapel Allerton, with police escorting him to and from the centre. One Chapel Allerton resident spotted blacked-out Range Rovers and more than 10 police motorbikes dotted around Scott Hall Road, Potternewton Lane, Floral Avenue and the nearby shop parade, as the Prime Minister’s visit took place.

Mr Sunak praised staff at Rutland Lodge for doing a “particularly good job” of treating people closer to their homes, after being asked why plans to “buy” care beds were not introduced sooner to reduce the strain on hospitals. It was announced today that ministers will spend up to £200 million buying thousands of extra care home beds to speed up the discharge of hospital patients.

The Prime Minister said: “Months ago the Government announced half-a-billion pounds in extra funding to speed up the discharge of people from hospitals into their communities or back home where that makes sense. Today’s announcement is even more funding to help support those initiatives.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wearing a face mask meets with patient Pauline Burke (sitting centre) with her daughter Emma (right) and husband Patrick with Minister of State for Social Care Helen Whately (back left) during a visit to the Rutland Lodge Healthcare Centre in Leeds (Photo: Oli Scarff/PA Wire)

“I’m fortunate to be visiting one of those places today, which is doing a particularly good job in treating people closer to their homes. You know that’s the right thing to do because what it means is it frees up pressure in our hospitals.

“That will ease some of the burdens that we’re seeing in emergency departments and ambulance waiting times. And it’s also better for people to be treated at home where they can be or closer to their home. It’s part of our plans to drive down waiting times in the NHS, improve the experience that patients are getting. It’s great to meet teams of clinicians today who are doing a really good job of that. What I want to see is to spread that best practice out across the country.”

Speaking at the healthcare centre, Sunak also said he was “happy to talk about pay” with unions as ministers held a series of meetings aimed at ending a wave of industrial unrest in the NHS and on the rail network.

The Prime Minister did not deny suggestions the Government was considering a one-off payment to help NHS staff deal with the soaring cost of living, but insisted any pay settlement would have to be affordable and not further increase inflation. Setting out the Government’s position, Mr Sunak was asked whether a one-off payment was on the table to resolve the dispute.

The Prime Minister meets with members of a multi-disciplinary team Victoria Tate (left), Andrew Merriman (2nd left) and Donna Pereira (right) who provide virtual care during a visit to the Rutland Lodge Healthcare Centre (Photo: Oli Scarff/PA Wire)

The Prime Minister did not deny it, but said he would not comment on “specifics”. Asked if such a measure would be limited to nurses, Mr Sunak sidestepped the question, telling reporters: “I’m really pleased that union leaders accepted ministers’ invitations to come in today to have discussions across the board and that’s a really positive development.

