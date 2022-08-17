Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The devastated family of a Leeds pipe fitter who died from asbestos cancer is appealing to his former workmates for help in discovering how he was exposed to the substance that claimed his life.

Keith Sellars, 66, died just weeks after he was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lung associated with exposure to asbestos, often decades previously.

Keith Sellars (pictured) died just weeks after he was diagnosed with mesothelioma.

His widow Karen Sellars, 65, of Halton, said: “A few months on, and I don’t think any of the family has fully come to terms yet with the fact that Keith has gone.

“Keith was an amazing husband, father and a good friend to so many people. There have been so many nice tributes paid to him and there’s not a day goes by that we don’t miss his smile.

"Our home feels that much emptier without him and our hopes and dreams for the future died with him.”

Following Keith’s death, Karen instructed asbestos-related disease experts at Irwin Mitchell to investigate her husband’s illness and if it could be connected to his work history.

Karen, and her daughters Keeley and Kirsty, have now joined with the legal team to appeal to Keith’s former workmates to come forward with details of the conditions he would have worked under.

Karen and the legal team are looking to trace anyone who remembers working with Keith at Carrier Engineering Limited, also known as Haden Carrier, from 1971 to 1976 and during his time with Rosser and Russell from 1981 onwards.

Hannah Robinson, a specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Keith’s death at such a relatively young age for mesothelioma has left his wife and daughters in shock and struggling to come to terms with the fact he is no longer here.

“As a pipe fitter, Keith worked on a number of projects. As part of our investigations into his death we’re now asking for those with information about the condition Keith faced to come forward.”