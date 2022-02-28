NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 22 was up from 64 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 59 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 203.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is currently caring for 84 coronavirus patients in hospital

Across England there were 8,948 people in hospital with Covid as of February 22, with 284 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 36 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 43 per cent.

The figures also show that 83 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to February 20. This was down from 108 in the previous seven days.