The infection rate, the number of new cases per 100,000 people, now stands at 339.9 - down 22.6 per cent from the previous week.
Here we reveal the Leeds neighbourhoods with the lowest infection rates in the seven days to February 20, the latest available figures . All images are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Harehills North
Harehills North recorded an infection rate of 75.4 in the seven days to February 20.
2. Seacroft North & Monkswood
Seacroft North & Monkswood recorded an infection rate of 88 in the seven days to February 20.
3. Wortley
Wortley recorded an infection rate of 106.5 in the seven days to February 20.
4. Burmantofts
Burmantofts recorded an infection rate of 107.1 in the seven days to February 20.