The Leeds areas with the lowest infection rates (Photo: Gov.uk)

Covid in Leeds: Here are the Leeds areas with the lowest infection rates right now

Covid cases are falling steadily in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 28th February 2022, 4:45 am

The infection rate, the number of new cases per 100,000 people, now stands at 339.9 - down 22.6 per cent from the previous week.

Here we reveal the Leeds neighbourhoods with the lowest infection rates in the seven days to February 20, the latest available figures . All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Harehills North

Harehills North recorded an infection rate of 75.4 in the seven days to February 20.

2. Seacroft North & Monkswood

Seacroft North & Monkswood recorded an infection rate of 88 in the seven days to February 20.

3. Wortley

Wortley recorded an infection rate of 106.5 in the seven days to February 20.

4. Burmantofts

Burmantofts recorded an infection rate of 107.1 in the seven days to February 20.

