Nuffield Health has announced a 'landmark' £200m collaboration which will equip its Leeds hospital with brand-new technology from GE HealthCare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership between the two will assist Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital to enhance its diagnostic services using new, innovative AI-powered technology.

The collaboration includes upgrades to energy-efficient systems, with the goal of improving patient care by enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses, allowing clinicians to provide critical answers to patients more swiftly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first piece of new equipment was delivered last week. | Submitted

As part of this partnership, the first new technology, the Voluson SWIFT ultrasound, was delivered last week to support women's health services at the Leighton Street clinic.

Given the record-high NHS waiting lists, Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital aims to alleviate this pressure by increasing diagnostic capacity and supporting NHS initiatives.

Ken Hay, Interim Hospital Director at Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital, said: “Patients in Leeds can look forward to an even higher standard of care at Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our new 20-year partnership with GE HealthCare, a global leader in medical technology and digital solutions - especially known for its AI-assisted diagnostics - will bring ongoing access to the latest innovations.

"This investment means faster, more precise diagnoses for our patients, and it also allows us to support our NHS partners in tackling waiting lists."

He added: "We're excited to equip our expert team with these cutting-edge tools to ensure the best possible care for years to come."