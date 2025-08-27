NHS urges Leeds parents to get children vaccinated as measles outbreak risk rises

A nurse preparing a vaccine. | Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Health chiefs in Leeds are urging parents and carers to check their child is fully vaccinated before returning back to the classroom.

They are warning that vaccination rates have fallen in recent years and there is a “risk” of a measles outbreak in West Yorkshire.

Measles is a highly contagious infection that spreads through breath, coughs, and sneezes. It can lead to serious complications in some individuals, including pneumonia, meningitis, and in rare cases, death.

The symptoms of measles include initial cold-like symptoms such as a high temperature, runny or blocked nose, sneezing, cough, and red, sore, watery eyes.

Small white spots that appear a few days later inside the cheeks and on the back of the lips.

A rash that typically appears a few days after the cold-like symptoms, starting on the face and behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body.

Dr James Thomas, medical director at NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: “There is a real risk of a measles outbreak in West Yorkshire – vaccination rates have fallen over recent years.

“Measles is more than just a rash; it is a serious, potentially life-changing condition that spreads very easily. It can lead to severe illness and even death in children. For pregnant women, it can cause premature birth, low birth weight and still births.

“But measles, as well as mumps and rubella, is preventable, so if you or your child have not had your MMR jab, it is really important that you come forward.”

If you suspect that you or your child has measles, contact your GP or NHS 111 for advice.

Do not visit the GP surgery or A&E as measles is highly infectious. Children should not be sent to school or childcare if measles is suspected.