Over a hundred junior doctors and NHS workers marched through Leeds city centre yesterday as part of an ongoing battle for better pay and working conditions.

Protesting junior doctors were joined by campaign group “Keep Our NHS Public” who flew banners and held placards that read “Underfunding isn’t working” and “Where are our new hospitals?”.

The group’s spokesperson said the protests showed solidarity with striking frontline staff and was “an emergency response to how bad this crisis currently is.”

Junior doctors in England are currently being balloted by the British Medical Association (BMA) on taking industrial action in the coming weeks. They would become the latest NHS group to strike, with nurses and ambulance workers both walking out in recent months.

Joining the rally outside Leeds’s iconic Civic Hall in Millennium Square, Vassili Crispi, Co-Chairman Yorkshire Junior Doctors Committee, told the YEP:

"Junior doctors since 2008 have suffered severe cuts alongside other members of the public sector. Our pay cut of 26.1 per cent means that each year we are working a month for free compared to the year before.

"This is having a massive impact on retention and recruitment of doctors. Last year 10,000 doctors left the NHS and UK with 5,00 moving overseas for better pay and better working conditions.”

Vassili Crispi, Co-Chairman Yorkshire Junior Doctors Committee, said: "A uni qualified doctor is paid £14 an hour with increasing risks and responsibilities on their shoulders. Colleagues around the region are relying on foodbanks to survive and are graduating with £100k in student debt."

