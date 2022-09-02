Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Courtney Wilson-Calder said she spoke to doctors in March this year after becoming increasingly concerned about a bulge on her neck.

But they told her she had “swollen lymph nodes” and it took a further four months until specialists decided she could have cancer, once it grew large and more painful.

The hairdresser then made the snap decision to marry her fiance, Liam Calder, as she awaited further tests to determine her prognosis.

Courtney Wilson-Calder, pictured with her husband Liam Calder, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma just days before her 28th birthday (Photo: Arabella Smith Photography/SWNS)

And crushingly, when she noticed another lump on her neck a few days before her 28th birthday, doctors then confirmed that she had rare Hodgkin lymphoma.

The disease, which accounts for less than one per cent of all new cancer cases, develops in the network of vessels and glands that are spread throughout the body.

And Courtney, who later published a viral TikTok video describing her experiences, said she wanted to encourage others to “check their lumps” and trust their “gut feelings”.

She said: “Lymphoma symptoms can be hard to diagnose and recognize.

Courtney wants to encourage others to “check their lumps” and trust their “gut feelings” (Photo: Arabella Smith Photography/SWNS)

“I will shortly be starting treatment and my journey to getting better, I have a positive treatment plan in place and I’m ready to give this my all.

“[But] I want to encourage everyone of all ages to check their lumps and believe in their gut feeling.”

Courtney said that after she found a bump on her neck in March this year, it took until August 18 before doctors gave her a possible cancer diagnosis.

She added: “When it grew and became painful, I went to see a specialist who told me it could be cancer.

“I spent time away from work with loved ones who helped me come to terms with what I could be facing.

“I spoke to my fiancé and I decided I wanted to get married before I started any treatment.”

After arranging her wedding in just five weeks, Courtney said doctors had told her the bump was non-cancerous, leaving her “happy and relieved”.

But after she tied the knot, she noticed another lump or her neck and was then diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

She said: “I married the man of my dreams, but we didn’t expect what was coming next.

“I was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma the day before my 28th Birthday.”

In the short time since her diagnosis, Courtney, her friends and family have taken comfort in fundraising and raising awareness of lymphoma.

And when Courtney shared her story on Tik Tok, the video instantly went viral, receiving hundreds of comments and over a million views.

Her Justgiving page also quickly exceeded its £500 target and currently stands at over £4,500.

Sarah Thorn, community and partnerships manager at Lymphoma Action, said the charity was thankful to Courtney for raising awareness of the condition.

She said: “Everyone at Lymphoma Action is thinking of Courtney and wishing her the very best with her treatment.