New Wortley ParkPlay to launch in April with "fun games and activities" for all ages

The initiative which offers free games and activities to suit all abilities will launch on April 2 at the Oak Road Recreation Ground in Armley.

Weekly sessions will then take place every Saturday morning from 10.30am, it has been announced.

ParkPlay is an initiative which brings together local people to have fun in a relaxed setting, with activities ranging from rounders to dodgeball, tag to frisbee.

ParkPlay’s are run by local PlayLeaders with anyone from the community welcome to attend.

Other ParkPlay’s in the city include Brickfield ParkPlay in Hunslet, and Lincoln Green ParkPlay located near to the city centre.

Rick Jenner, ParkPlay CEO, says: “We are delighted to have added to our list of ParkPlay locations in Leeds, with some incredible support from a range of organisations. We’re excited to get more people active and having fun with their local community.

“We encourage those of all ages and abilities to come down to Oak Road Recreation Ground and get involved on Saturday mornings. Our dream is to get to a place where there’s a ParkPlay within easy walking distance for everyone in Leeds.

"There’s still work to be done to achieve this goal, but we have high hopes, so we encourage anyone who might be interested to get involved.”