A brand new “state-of-the-art” eye hospital is set to open in north Leeds.

CHEC, one of the UK’s leading providers of community healthcare, has completed the fit out of its new community ophthalmology eye hospital in Leeds.

Based in West Park, the new community hospital features a state-of-the-art clinical facility complete with an ophthalmology theatre, free parking, and excellent transport links.

Due to open in the coming months, the hospital is expected to help in reducing NHS waiting times and increase patient choice by providing access to ophthalmology services to local residents.

Jose Bailey, Chief Commercial Officer at CHEC, said: “Patient choice, exceptional care and equity of access are central to CHEC’s operations and ethos, which is why we’re proud to collaborate with NHS partners nationwide, helping to keep waiting times to a minimum while delivering the very best quality of care.

“For well over a decade, we’ve been trusted by the NHS to deliver healthcare services free of charge, so we can’t wait to open our doors and become part of the Leeds community.

“In the meantime, we’d welcome any residents to get in touch and learn more about how we work with the NHS to make much-needed treatments more readily accessible.”

CHEC Leeds will support the NHS in reducing waiting times by treating patients within 1-4 weeks of a referral being received.

Working in partnership with the NHS, CHEC has more than 25 community hospitals nationwide - including sites in Greater Manchester and Sheffield.