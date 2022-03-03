New initiative aims to improve sporting opportunities for Yorkshire youngsters
A new initiative launched in Yorkshire is aiming to improve sporting opportunities for children in the county.
Read More
The Sporting Influence Foundation is a new Community Interest Company established in Harrogate.
It aims to improve sporting opportunities for young people in the community who have experienced challenging circumstances.
The SI Foundation develops young people’s social skills.
Students will be identified by the school and supported in recognising and overcoming barriers that lead to isolation and loneliness.
The SI Foundation’s first venture is ‘The Together Project’.
Director, David Moss, said many children have been identified living with "challenging circumstances" already by the foundation.
"Sadly, they don’t get the same opportunities as others", he added.
"The SI Foundation will make positive steps forward in supporting our young people by working on their social skills.
"The Together Project is seeking crowdfunding to enable us to make school holidays fun, healthy, and safe for all children".
The foundation has raised more than £1,500 through crowdfunding to engage young people in the school holidays.
They have now launched a new fundraising goal of £4,000 - with Sport England matching 50% of the initial target.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.