Parents have been urged to get their kids vaccinated against measles mumps and rubella (MMR) amid a rise in cases in Leeds.

The increase, which has been reported across the country, resulted in the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) declaring a national incident last month.

Measles is a serious disease which can be spread easily amongst unvaccinated people with babies, children, pregnant women and those with weakened immunity, at highest risk. It can lead to hospitalisation and, in rare cases, it can cause death.

The uptake of routine childhood vaccinations nationally, including the MMR vaccine, is the lowest in a decade. Children under the age of 10 who have missed their MMR vaccine are responsible for the majority of cases, both nationally and locally.

Normally the first dose of the MMR vaccine is given around a child’s first birthday, while the second dose is given at around three years and four months old, before starting school.

However, authorities have issued an appeal reminding parents that it is never too late to get vaccinated. People can be vaccinated at any age with the two doses providing the best protection.

Young adults are also being urged to catch up on any missed doses, particularly before thinking about starting a family given the risk of the disease to pregnant women.

Over the past few months, Leeds City Council has been working in partnership with the NHS, UKHSA, schools, higher education settings and community organisations to increase uptake of the MMR vaccine in communities in Leeds.

Victoria Eaton, director of public health at Leeds City Council, said: “Measles can be a very serious disease; it can have similar symptoms to chickenpox but the health complications from measles can be much more severe and in some cases could lead to brain inflammation and pneumonia.

“Measles symptoms often start with a cough, high fever, runny nose and sore watery eyes, usually followed by a rash a few days later, this often starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

“If you do think you have symptoms, ring 111 or contact your doctor’s surgery immediately - please don’t go to hospital or your doctor’s surgery without first calling ahead, it’s extremely important you don’t spread the disease to vulnerable people.

“Having two doses of the MMR vaccine at the right time gives long-term protection against measles and it is free from your GP practice.

“A non-porcine version of the MMR vaccine is also available which does not contain any pork products; however, you may need to request this from your GP practice ahead of vaccination.”