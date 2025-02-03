The first mpox vaccination site has opened in Leeds.

It was announced today (February 3) that Beeston Hill Health Centre will offer the jab to those at increased risk of getting the infection. Previously, it was only available to those eligible in London, Manchester and Brighton.

The first mpox vaccination site has opened in Leeds. | Steve Parsons/PA Wire

While the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed the risk from mpox remains low, health bosses said that having more vaccination sites across the country would improve access to the jabs.

The new Leeds site is one of 12 that have opened across England, meaning that every region will now be able to offer the vaccine.

Mpox, which was previously known as monkeypox, is a rare infection most commonly found in parts of central and east Africa.

Clade 2 mpox has been present in the UK since 2022 – case numbers have decreased since the height of the outbreak in 2022 and currently remain low. Separately, there has been a small number of cases of Clade 1b mpox in this country since October 2024.

Mpox can be passed on from person to person through any close physical contact with mpox blisters or scabs. Once infected with mpox, it usually takes between 5 and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

The first symptoms of mpox include a high temperature, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen glands, shivering, exhaustion and joint pain. A rash usually appears one to five days after the first symptoms, and can be on any part of the body.

An mpox tracing team will get in touch those who have had contact with someone who has the infection, checking patients’ risk and informing them whether they need the vaccine.

Steve Russell, NHS National Director for Vaccination and Screening, said: “The NHS is fully prepared to respond to mpox and the latest cases of Clade 1b with local services pulling out all the stops to vaccinate those eligible since it first became present in England, and tens of thousands in priority groups already coming forward and getting protected.

“While the risk to the public remains low, it is important that eligible people across England are able to access mpox vaccines easily, which is why we are now offering the jabs at even more sites across the country in line with supply.

“So, if you meet the eligibility criteria please come forward and get protected – simply search on the NHS website to find the vaccination site closest to you.”

Dr Sema Mandal, Consultant Epidemiologist and Deputy Director at UKHSA, said: “It’s great to see mpox vaccination now available in every region across England, offering gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men at highest risk the opportunity for vital protection against the disease.

“While mpox can be mild for many, it can cause severe symptoms including unusual rashes with blisters or sores (ulcers), a fever and headache, so it’s important people remain alert to the risks and the symptoms.”

She continued: “If you think you may have mpox or notice anything unusual – new lesions or a rash with blisters – seek medical advice, stay at home and avoid close contact with other people until you’ve been advised what to do.

“Clade 2 mpox cases remain low but have not gone away, and vaccination plays a key part in our defences. It is now even easier to take up mpox vaccination and so I would urge anyone eligible to come forward and take advantage of this offer.”

Minister of State for Public Health and Prevention Andrew Gwynne said: “This is great news for people who are eligible for the mpox vaccine. You can now get your jab at a vaccination site closer to home.

“If you are eligible for the vaccine, please come forward and get it. The government, alongside NHS England and UKHSA, is working hard to make it easier for everyone who needs a jab to get one, preventing further transmission of mpox.”

More information on mpox is available on the NHS.uk website.