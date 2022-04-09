Ruben Higgins was born with coarctation of the aorta.

The condition is a birth defect in which a part of the aorta is narrower than usual.

Three years on, Ruben is a thriving little boy who amazes his mum Laurie Higgins, 32, every day. pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe/JPI Media

If the narrowing is severe enough and if it is not diagnosed, the baby may have serious problems and may need surgery or other procedures soon after birth.

Ruben's condition is very rare and affects only around 1 in every 2,500 babies.

For Ruben, his diagnosis - pre-empted by quick thinking doctors and nurses at Leeds Children's Hospital - required an almost immediate surgical operation on his heart just days after he was born.

Ruben was on the operating table for more than six hours fighting for his life as surgeons fixed his tiny heart.

Three years on, Ruben is a thriving little boy who amazes his mum Laurie Higgins, 32, every day.

He loves toys and trains and particularly dinosaurs - celebrating his birthday with a themed party last week.

Speaking to the YEP to mark his 'heartiversary', Laurie described her pride at his incredible recovery.

She said Ruben loves showing off his 'Superman scar' to everyone and has started to understand the amazing journey he has been through.

"He tells everyone he sees", Laurie said.

"Ruben is so proud of his scar. He is just like any other little boy, you would never know what he had been through."

Laurie was born with a hole in her heart and doctors feared Ruben may have complications with his own during the pregnancy.

"There were suspicions while I was pregnant", Laurie said, "but we only found out when he was born."

Ruben was rushed straight for echo scans after the birth.

Laurie said it was quickly established he would need surgery.

"We were worrying of course", she said.

"It is definitely the hardest thing we have been through as a family."

Ruben spent six hours on the operating table when he was less than 72 hours old.

Bravely battling against the odds, Ruben recovered from his surgery and despite having a yearly check on his heart is thriving.

He loves nothing more than playing with his trains and dinosaurs and is performing well in all aspects of his life according to mum Laurie.

Ruben turned three years old recently and the family celebrated with a dinosaur themed birthday party.

"He goes to play groups and plays football", Laurie said.

"Ruben is like any other kid."

Inspired by her incredible son's determined battle against his condition, Laurie has now started to raise money for the Yorkshire based Child Heart Surgery Fund who have helped her family throughout.

Despite giving birth to her second child just three months ago, Laurie is now set to compete in the Great North Run to continue her fundraising venture.

To support her by donating, click here to visit her fundraiser page.Sharon Milner, CEO of Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) said: “Ruben’s story is a shining example of the world-class care that is delivered by the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit.

"CHSF’s support of the incredible staff, equipment and facilities behind Ruben’s treatment, and so many like him, is only possible because of public donations.

"If you, your friends and family, or your workplace can help us in our vision to support hearts for life, please get in touch.”