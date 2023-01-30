The aim is for the exhibition to create a safe space for visitors to learn, discuss and explore the nuances of topics not frequently discussed, with the hope that it will foster a deeper understanding and acceptance of the diversity of human bodies and experiences.

It will feature stories by actors, medical experts, storytellers and artists in a series of installations. Thackray Museum of Medicine’s CEO Edward Appleyard said: "We believe that it is essential to break the silence around private parts and identity and create a space for open and honest dialogue. We hope that this exhibition will empower visitors to take control of their own bodies and identities, and to feel comfortable talking to medical professionals about their health."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition will feature illustrated characters representing health, pleasure and identity, all of which have been created by award-winning multi disciplinary artist Bobby Rare. They will be part of motion films that have been developed by animation studio Hungry Sandwich Club. Various co-curators and storytellers are part of the exhibition, including Shaun, whose story highlights the need for accessible and easy-to-read sexual health information for people with learning disabilities.

The aim is for the exhibition to create a safe space for visitors to learn, discuss and explore the nuances of topics not frequently discussed. Image: Thackray Museum of Medicine

Herfa shares her journey with fibroids, Andi and Mike provide support service for those affected by HIV/AIDS in Leeds, and Lynne explains conditions she encounters as a urogynaecologist. Sarah looks into myths and misunderstandings surrounding sex and disability, as well as sharing her journey towards body positivity and the launch of #fatdisabledworthy. Pauline reflects on the joys and complexities of her life as a transgender woman and Ki, an actor, activist and DJ, shares his experience of being intersex and the importance of community. Entry is included with a museum ticket and will run until May 11 at Thackray Museum of Medicine, which is now one of the largest medical museums in the UK and the only one of its kind in the north of England. More information can be found on the Thackray Museum of Medicine website.