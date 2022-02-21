Entitled 'A Brief Jaunt Up North' and originally created by London's Vagina Museum, Thackray Museum's exhibition is open until 10 April and covers the history or periods as well as the myths and stigmas around them.

With the help of Leeds-based charity Freedom4Girls, local artists Leigh Bowser and Alice Needham, as well as four other community groups, added to the exhibition to create a vibrant display of education and inspiration.

Last week Thackray Museum Of Medicine held a launch event for their new exhibition in partnership with The Vagina Museum and Freedom4Girls. Photo: Thackray Museum Of Medicine

Zoe Williams, development and marketing manager at the Vagina Museum in London, said: "It's great to see our original exhibition developed in this way, and we're thrilled to be working with the Thackray Museum to take its important messages to visitors in the North of England.

"Our values of respect, integrity, empowerment and inclusiveness translate loud and clear in the creativity and conversations sparked by this exhibition."

The exhibition is open now and brings to life a journey through the past, present and future of menstruation, with an additional interactive textile installation encouraging visitors to think about what they wish they had known about periods.

Featuring bold, empowering statements, inclusive language and a visually striking mural, the exhibition is designed to boost confidence, challenge assumptions and prompt moments of reflection.

Chief executive of Thackray Museum of Medicine Nat Edwards added: "It's great to have been able to help local artists and groups bring some Leeds style and swagger to this important topic.

"Perhaps if we'd had more exhibitions like this when I was younger, we wouldn't still be facing issues today like period poverty.

"Thackray is all about giving people a platform, voice and sense of power when it comes to all medical issues that matter."

The exhibition will run until 10 April, with a valid ticket for museum entry required to attend.