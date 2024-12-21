Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The price of staff permits for parking at hospitals in Leeds has increased in the last two years, along with tariffs for visitors.

Bosses at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said the rise comes as a result of the increasing cost of managing car parks, with expenses including staff, CCTV and security lighting.

Analysis of a response to a Freedom of Information request by the PA news agency showed that the price of a standard £30 staff permit, for example, went up by 2.3 per cent to £32.24.

Hourly charges were also increased across its sites, including at Leeds General Infirmary and St James’ Hospital.

The agency compiled data from 37 NHS trusts that increased car parking charges at some point in the two years to March 2024, with only some trusts providing specific dates for when the rises were applied.

Responding to the findings, Craige Richardson, Director of Estates and Facilities, said: “To provide safe car parks for staff, patients and visitors, we have to cover the rising costs of car parking facilities, including staff to manage them, maintenance, CCTV and security lighting.

“If the Trust did not slightly increase the permit charges for car parking on site, the costs would need to come from elsewhere, including money currently used to provide healthcare.”

He added: “We often benchmark our pay and display tariffs against other local facilities, with a large number of concessions in place for some patients and visitors, including long stay options, which are often free. In addition, we have not raised our pay and display prices this year.

“Once costs are covered, any additional income is invested back into the Trust and patient care.”