Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raising awareness of the incurable disease, which affects the way a person’s nervous system operates, is a cause close to each of their hearts as they have seen their own friends battle against it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since his diagnosis, Burrow has been a champion for the MND Association and has joined with friends and family to raise awareness and funds for those diagnosed with the same illness.

Sinfield himself has taken on a host of challenges in aid of the charity, including completing seven marathons in seven days – a feat which raised more than £2.5m in crucial funding.

Now he is supporting the Walkathon for MND Challenge that will see participants visiting 14 ‘Crown Green’ counties in England and Wales over the course of 14 days.

The walkers will set off from Stoke Prior in Bromsgrove on September 4, before crossing the finish line at Fleetwood Bowling Club on the North West Fylde coast on September 17.

Former Leeds Rhinos player Kevin Sinfield shares his message of support for the fundraisers preparing to take on a 14-day walking challenge.

Each day of the walkathon will consist of treks of varying length, from as little as 12km to a staggering 37km.

Sending a message of support to those taking part, Sinfield said: “Walking 14 counties in 14 days, all in aid of the MND Association. Go well and keep up the great and inspiring work.”

The fundraiser is being organised by Lynn Pritchatt, the founder of the Mel Evans MBE Foundation, which was set up in memory of her husband following his own experience of living with MND.

He wished to raise wider awareness of the severe nature of MND and to raise funds for those who suffer with the illness as well as enabling preventative research into the disease and its effects.

Lynn Pritchatt with former world snooker champion John Parrot.

Parrot, the honorary patron of the British Crown Green Bowling Association and a close friend of the couple, is also backing the walkathon.

Adding his own message of support, he said: “Wishing all the very best, this is such a fantastic thing you are doing. Make sure you've got good socks, good shoes and very good calves!"

It comes soon after Gloucester rugby union player Ed Slater announced his own diagnosis with MND and took the decision to retire from the sport.

The news of another high profile player being diagnosed with the disease has prompted further calls for more in-depth research into the relationship between those who play contact sport and MND.

Studies from the University of Sheffield have already confirmed that those who play contact sport are more likely than the general population to be diagnosed.

Meanwhile, fundraising is continuing for the £5m Rob Burrow Centre for MND that will serve as a flagship site for patients in Leeds and the wider region.

First designs for the planned centre were published earlier this year but around £3m still needs to be raised by the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal.