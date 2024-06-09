Leeds ‘Parklife Hub’ approved with three new football pitches, cafe, and GP surgery to be built in Holbeck
The scheme at the former Matthew Murray High School site in Holbeck includes artificial football pitches, a gym, pharmacy and cafe.
It will be one of four Parklife Hubs in the city as part of a not-for-profit scheme to boost grassroots football.
Leeds City Council’s South and West Plans Panel approved the scheme at a meeting Thursday (June 6).
A report to the meeting said the Holbeck hub, on Brown Lane East, would boost NHS provision and create jobs during its construction.
It said: “The proposal would provide new community play and sport facilities which provide social, physical and mental health benefits and are in high demand in this area. ”
Objections to the project included environmental concerns over the use of plastic grass.
Fears were raised that microplastics contained the rubber infill of artificial pitches could get into the ecosystem.
Penny Stables, Green Party group leader and Wetherby councillor, said: “I think it’s a fantastic scheme.
“I’m completely in support of it, except for the artificial pitches.
“I’m still not confident there won’t be any microplastics that will get into our water system.”
Restrictions had been placed on the use of the infill material, known as rubber crumb, in the EU, the panel was told.
The planning report said the artificial pitches would be built to Football Association (FA) guidelines.
Using plastic grass meant football teams would not have to cancel winter matches due to bad weather.
Measures to mitigate against microplastic pollution included playing surfaces being laid with porous material to allow rainwater to percolate.
The report said: “Should any rubber crumb enter the drainage system, there will also be catch pits and inspection chambers to catch silt and any other debris that may get though.
“Overall, it is considered that the rubber crumb is unlikely to enter nearby watercourses due to the above design measures put in place to mitigate against this.”
The Parklife project is funded by organisations including the Football Association, the Premier League and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.
Parklife hubs are also planned for Thorpe Park in east Leeds and Woodhall Playing Fields, Pudsey.
Another is already in place at Bodington Playing Fields in Adel.
