Leeds Mind project Inkwell Arts is set to expand into the community

Inkwell, the creative arts service from local mental health charity, Leeds Mind, has announced it is to move out of its home-of-over-a-decade, in the former Shoulder of Mutton pub, on Potternewton Lane, Chapel Allerton, and instead focus on expanding into community locations across the city, in a bid to reach more people.

It comes after the service saw a three-fold increase in the numbers of people it supports after quickly having to adapt when the first lockdown hit.

Previously, all of its services - such as a vegan cafe, music, art classes, sewing workshops, mediation - were delivered face-to-face from its base but sessions were then switched to online, via Zoom, and later with workshops at more locations in the community.

Anna Ridley, Community Arts Coordinator for Inkwell Arts. Picture Tony Johnson

Given the success of the new format, Leeds Mind has now decided not to renew the building’s lease and instead use its team to deliver creative sessions and workshops out and about in new locations.

Anna Ridley, community arts co-ordinator for Leeds Mind, said: “We’re so proud to be able to help more people with their wellbeing through creativity, especially at a time when support has been more important than ever.

“We’ve had so much positive feedback already from people enjoying getting back to being creative in face-to-face groups, and in particular about our new locations, including New Wortley Community Centre, Harewood House, Woodhouse Community Centre and more.”

Painting is one of the projects at Inkwell Arts.

Helen Kemp, chief executive of Leeds Mind, said: “Inkwell Arts will continue to grow as a community-based service, visiting community hubs across Leeds to deliver much-needed mental health support for the whole population.

"This will ensure our support is accessible for all and avoids the extensive waiting lists that can be seen for so many other mental health services in Leeds.

“Having secured funding from Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group and Leeds and York Partnership Foundation Trust, our colleagues currently delivering programmes will continue to do so.

“While a few people may be disappointed about these changes, we believe that Inkwell is not just a building or place.

“It’s the people that access the service, the volunteers that help us deliver and the idea that creativity is for everyone.

"We hope that by switching to a more mobile format, we are able to spread the positive impact of creativity even more broadly in and around our city. We’re really looking forward to expanding on all the great work the team has delivered throughout the pandemic.”

For more information on Inkwell, and to learn about upcoming creative arts sessions, please visit www.leedsmind.org.uk/inkwell, email [email protected] or call 0113 307 0108.