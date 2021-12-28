"Talking is our most powerful tool": Leeds Mind encouraging open mental health discussion in launch of new campaign

The course will run for seven weeks, starting January 11.

Aimed at encouraging mental health discussion through the use of peer support groups, it is hoped that attendees will help each other to develop strategies to manage their mental health.

Speaking to the YEP Emily Cotter Leeds Mind' s Communications Officer said: "Talking is one of the most powerful tools we have got at our disposal and I think that the pandemic as horrendous as it has been for everyone a positive that has come out of it, is that more and more people are recognising that everyone has mental health just as everyone has physical health."

Mental health has been an issue on the rise across the UK since the beginning of the pandemic but Emily revealed that moving courses online may have proved a blessing in disguise for some seeking help for the first time.

"People have said that getting out of the house and attending in person would have felt like too big of a step." she said "Having it online has introduced them to group work and they would now be a lot more willing to attend a group in person."

One case study, AP, explained how the group had help them: “I have gone from a man who was struggling to talk about my mental health to people close to me, fearing that I would be exposed, vulnerable and unworthy.

"However, the group has increased by confidence and my mindset as I now take responsibility for my own thoughts and feelings and I am more able to share them with others in my life. I feel a lot more secure and safe than I did and talking about life, the issues, problems and fears that I have, with a group of diverse people has been astounding."

Another attendee CC revealed how the group gave them the confidence to get a new job: "Stuff that was being shared in the group I was starting to use in everyday life, so if I noticed a flare up in panic, I could tell myself to slow my breathing down.

"I have a screenshot of unhelpful thought patterns on my phone from one of the groups that I can use – I was on a flight recently started to feel panicked and looked at that. I now feel like I can notice and label the thoughts as they’re happening.

"I recently got a new job as well and I think I wouldn’t have had the confidence going for that before going to the groups.”

Attendee SJ meanwhile revealed how the support groups going online as result of the pandemic made the experience easier.

“I was worried about interacting with others after being socially isolated for so long." they said "Online peer support was a very user-friendly method of peer support however as it was easier, more relaxed as I was participating from my own front room and less scary than going straight into face to face peer support."

Leeds Mind's newest courses beginning in the new year will take part in new locations such as New Wortley and Woodhouse, with it hoped that this will widen their reach.

"We want to continue to reach more and more people in and around Leeds." Emily explained "We know that traditionally certain communities such as BME communities don't see this sort of health care support as for them and that is something that we really want to address."

The following courses will be on offer with those interested encouraged to contact Leeds mind and book ahead.

Managing my mental health: Tuesdays, January 11 to February 22, 6pm - 8pm, Woodhouse.

Managing anxiety: Fridays, January 7 to 4 February, 10.30am - 12.30pm, New Wortley.

Building confidence: Thursday, January 13, 2pm - 4pm, online.

Building resilience: Thursday, January 20, 2pm - 4pm, online.