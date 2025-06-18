An NHS Trust in Leeds has issued an apology following complaints about the standards of care on its maternity wards.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has issued the statement today (Wednesday) following reports that dozens of people have complained about inadequate maternity care at the trust.

It comes less than a year after the Yorkshire Evening Post spoke to a Leeds couple - whose baby died just 27 minutes after being born are among the bereaved parents - who called for improvements to maternity care in the city.

And the BBC previously reported that a Freedom of Information request revealed there were at least 56 potentially preventable baby deaths from January 2019 to July 2024, made up of 27 stillbirths and 29 neonatal deaths. A neonatal death is one that takes place within 28 days after birth.

A statement from the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Magnus Harrison, reads: “We are deeply sorry that some families were let down by the maternity care they have received at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, and we offer our condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

“Every year, we are privileged to support around 8,500 families through one of life’s most important moments, and we are fully committed to ensuring that every family receives safe, respectful and compassionate care.

Calls for an enquiry into Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust have been made by families.

“We are listening to the voices of our families and our staff, and we recognise we need to make improvements.”

The Care Quality Commission made an unannounced visit to the trust’s hospitals following the claims in December 2024 and January 2025 and the findings are expected to be made public in the coming weeks.

Dr Harrison said: “Since the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in December 2024, we have taken clear steps to make real and lasting changes, with support from NHS England and the CQC.

“We have also commissioned an independent external review to complement NHS England’s Peer Quality Review of our neonatal services, so that we can better understand the data on neonatal outcomes.”

He said that the trust was “investing in our workforce” and having consistently safe staffing levels.

He said: “Recognising and responding to the moments that matter to our patients is essential to building the maternity service that all our families deserve.

“We welcome people sharing their experiences with us, which can be done through our Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS). Your voice matters to us, and we are here to listen and take action.

“We are waiting to receive the final CQC reports on our maternity and neonatal services and will be open and transparent in sharing further information on future improvement plans with our patients and staff.”