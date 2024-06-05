Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds man has been left in agony as a result of a chronic condition affecting his spine - and his family say he’s been waiting months for critical surgery.

Jonathan Johnson, from Swarcliffe, can barely manage to lift his head to see his young kids. His wife Donna described him as “bent in half” and said that she struggles to watch him deal with so much pain.

The 35-year-old’s health has been deteriorating for several months as a result of an ailment he’s had since he was a teenager.

Jonathan and Donna Johnson have complained to Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust over what they described as a prolonged wait for corrective surgery.

When he was 17, Jonathan was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a long-term condition in which the spine and other areas become inflamed.

There is no cure for AS and it’s not possible to reverse the damage it causes, meaning that sufferers often rely on painkillers to ease the symptoms.

In extreme cases like Jonathan’s, surgery can be required to repair significantly damaged joints or correct severe bends in the spine.

Over time, the condition can improve, but it can also get worse – some people become disabled as a result of the bones in the spine fusing in a fixed position.

Jonathan has frequently been hospitalised as a result of inflammation flare-ups. But, following a bout of inflammation last year, his family claimed he was refused admittance to hospital.

They said they were told this was because he was already on medication for tuberculosis (TB) and it would have interfered with the treatment needed for AS.

Donna, 33, said: “Now he is literally bent in half and his neck is fully down. He can’t lift it up.”

Jonathan struggles to lift his head as a result of the chronic condition.

She said that doctors promised Jonathan would undergo a complicated surgical procedure that aims to reverse spinal deformities.

They expected this would take place in January - but they’re still waiting for a definite date six months later.

In response to concerns, a boss at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said this week that teams are “working hard to reduce waiting times”.

Donna explained that Jonathan was called to Leeds General Infirmary for a pre-operative assessment at the end of November.

She said: “We were told the operation would be soon. I was panicking because it was close to Christmas, but they promised it would happen in the new year.

“But then it was delayed and they said this was because of the doctors strikes. Since then, we’ve not been given an exact date, which you’d want if you’ve already had the pre-op.”

She added: “They’re trying to say that there’s a huge massive waiting list and we’re nowhere near the top.”

The frustrations prompted her to complain to the NHS Trust’s Patient Advice and Liaison Service about Jonathan’s wait.

Donna said: “He’s in agony. A few weeks ago, I thought he was having a heart attack. One surgeon told us that he shouldn’t look like he does until he is at least 75, but he’s only 35.

“It’s not fair on our children either. We haven’t been able to book a holiday this year and the kids are constantly asking when their dad’s going to hospital.”

The YEP asked Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust to respond to the concerns.

Dr Magnus Harrison, Chief Medical Officer, said: “Like other NHS organisations across the country, our services continue to be very busy.

“All patients waiting for surgery are prioritised by clinical need and we know that some people wait longer than we would like. Preparing for surgery is complex and so we work closely with patients and their families to make sure treatment will be effective.