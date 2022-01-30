Leeds man becomes one of first to undergo robot-assisted surgery

Richard Beardmore says his life has been transformed after being one of the first patients to benefit from ‘next-generation ROSA robotic-assisted’ total knee replacement surgery at Spire Leeds Hospital.

Before having the procedure last September, Richard, 87, was unable to walk more than a few yards due to severe pain in his left knee.

But today, the father-of-two, who has two grandsons, says is now pain-free and planning to get back to living his life to the fullest.

“It’s early days but I’m delighted with the results. I wouldn’t know I had a replacement knee and am back to doing my normal daily activities. I’ve regained my mobility. I’m walking up to three miles with ease and doing recommended exercises,” said Richard, a retired telecoms engineer from Leeds.

“Before the operation, I couldn’t walk without severe pain due to osteoarthritis as my knee was worn out and rubbing bone on bone.”

Spire Leeds Hospital is one of the first hospitals across the whole of Europe to offer pioneering ROSA (Robotic Surgical Assistant) robotic-assisted surgery to patients needing a knee replacement.

Designed to assist highly experienced knee surgeons, ROSA collects data and X-rays before and during surgery which are used to generate a 3D imaging software model of the patient’s bone structure.

It then displays this unique information onto a screen for the surgeon, who can precisely personalise surgery in real time based on the individual’s needs.

ROSA was recently introduced into the practice at the Spire Leeds Hospital by Mark Emerton and Veysi Veysi.

Mr Veysi, the consultant orthopaedic surgeon who performed the Mr Beardmore's procedure, said: “We are very excited about the significant benefits this new system offers, both for our patients and our surgeons.

"Using the robot to assist in surgery delivers a personalised approach to knee surgery leading to increased accuracy. This should result in better outcomes and decrease the rates of reoperation.”

He said: “ROSA does not operate on its own, meaning it does not move unless the surgeon prompts it to. The surgeon is physically in control of the robot, making all the decisions based on specific information provided. This ensures the exact positioning of the new knee implant which varies for each individual.”

Mr Veysi added: “We are noticing that patients are mobilising and reaching their recovery goals quicker following their surgery. We expect them to have better function in the long term and their implants last longer.”