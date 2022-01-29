A mask must still be worn when attending any hospital site, Leeds Teaching NHS Trust said, despite the national requirement to wear a face covering in public places being lifted.

This includes when patients are attending an outpatient appointment in all departments.

Public Health England’s infection prevention control guidelines and hospital visiting guidance remain in place across all healthcare settings, including GP practices, dental practices, optometrists and pharmacies.

In Leeds hospitals, patients should attend their appointment alone, unless they need support to get to or from their appointment. If this is the case, only one other person should attend.

Patients at Leeds Children’s Hospital can have two named carers to visit at any time but only one resident with them overnight, and women can be accompanied by one birthing partner in maternity wards.

Other visits will only be supported when the patient is at the end of their life.

Dr Phil Wood, Chief Medical Officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: “National restrictions may have been lifted but there’s no change in NHS settings and everyone attending our hospitals will still need to wear a mask.

“Covid-19 cases remain high in the Leeds community and there are 161 patients in our hospitals with the virus, with new patients continuing to be admitted.

"Our infection prevention measures are still in place to keep everyone safe and we would encourage everyone to continue socially distancing and using the hand gel provided on our sites.”